Five film studios to be demolished in Madh-Marve

Mumbai: Five film studios in Madh-Marve will be demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday passed an order deeming them illegal. These studios had misused permissions and built permanent structures instead of temporary ones. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, whistle blower in this case, visited film studios in Madh-Marve last year. (HT PHOTO)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who is the whistle-blower in this case, said, “It was observed by the tribunal that the studios were built up in gross violation of the norms. The advocate for studio owners sought some time to remove the studios at their own cost but their request was refused. About ₹1,000 crore-worth illegal film studios were constructed in 2021 with blessings of the (Uddhav) Thackeray sarkar. Today NGT has delivered justice,” alleged Somaiya.

In its order, the NGT stated they found the permission, which was granted in the present case by the BMC in conjunction with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, was only for setting up temporary structure for the purpose in question. However, the film studios had set up huge structures in which a lot of steel and concrete material was used.

“In our assessment, such structures cannot be held to be of temporary nature by their size and the material used but the studios claimed that these structures were prepared using eco-friendly material, therefore, and they should be treated to be of temporary nature. We are not in agreement with this argument and find that these kinds of structures show violation of the grant of temporary permission,” stated the order by NGT.

“In this case, there is blatant violation because they did not remove the structures in question before moving further application for granting temporary permission for raising construction.”

The order concluded that, “It had been stated that the BMC circular dated March 1, 2019, under which the film studios were granted permission for raising temporary structures for the purpose in question, had already been stayed until further orders by virtue of order dated November21, 2022 passed by the additional municipal commissioner (city). Therefore, it is evident that no such permission can be granted.”

The NGT thereby dismissed their appeals.

On September 6, 2022, civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, too, had issued a notification stating that the BMC had received around 49 complaints between 2021 and 2022 from citizens alleging that several illegal studios had been constructed at a No-development Zone (NDZ) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) at Madh-Marve.

Chahal ordered an inquiry the same day to investigate the role of the then assistant municipal commissioner of P (North) ward, the assistant engineer and other officials in the case.

Deputy municipal commissioner Harshad Kale inquired and submitted a report stating that Somaiya had pointed out 20 film shooting sites during a joint inspection on September 16, 2022, of which five were found functioning illegally, overshooting their period of licence.