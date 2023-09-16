BMC to expand CBSE curriculum in civic schools

Mumbai: To enhance educational opportunities for students in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has unveiled plans to introduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in civic-run schools in each ward of the city.

Having successfully implemented the CBSE curriculum in 11 schools, the BMC’s education wing now seeks to expand it further.

“Local education officers have been tasked with providing information about the available school buildings in their respective areas. This data will help us identify which facilities meet the necessary infrastructure criteria for CBSE approval,” a senior officer from the education department said.

BMC initially introduced non-state board curriculums in civic schools to benefit underprivileged students who might not have access to high-profile non-state board institutions. “We began by offering popular curriculums in a few civic schools and now aim to replicate this successful model in additional locations,” said the officer.

Traditionally, civic schools in the city have primarily offered state-board curricula. However, in 2020, BMC initiated a shift by introducing more sought-after non-state board curriculums. This transformation began with one school affiliated with CBSE and the Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) curriculum.

The overwhelming demand led to the establishment of ten new CBSE-affiliated schools. Presently, BMC operates 11 schools affiliated with CBSE, in addition to one school each offering ICSE, Cambridge, and International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.

