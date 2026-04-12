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BMC to fence major drains to prevent clogging by garbage

Mumbai has a network of 274 kilometres of major nallas and 673 km of minor nallas, most of which are lined by slums along their retaining walls

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Hepzi Anthony
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Mumbai: The BMC has decided to fence the city’s drains in order to prevent garbage from entering the stormwater drains. Mumbai’s flooding issues have been aggravated by citizens, largely residing in slums, disposing of garbage in the drain network owing to a lack of adequate garbage disposal facilities.

Mumbai, India - May 11, 2018:Pre-Monsoon nullah cleaning on Mithi river at BKC in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

“The fencing could be wire mesh about eight feet high with a bend of one foot to prevent citizens from throwing garbage into the drains,” explained additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar.

Mumbai has a network of 274 kilometres of major nallas and 673 km of minor nallas, most of which are lined by slums along their retaining walls. Bangar said that since it was just wire meshing, the task could be completed in two months before the onset of the monsoon.

This initiative was decided on during the recent visit of municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide to the Dadar-Dharavi drain, where the issue of garbage floating in the drains is particularly bad. Officials flagged this issue at the Dadar-Dharavi drain site and highlighted how floating debris thrown in by local residents escalates into a major problem. Bhide accordingly directed officials to install protective fencing over drains in all city areas where the dumping of waste persists.

Stalin D, director of the not-for-profit environmental organisation Vanashakti, said that the initiative would not protect the drains from citizens “who are champions when it comes to chucking garbage into drains and rivers”. “People in slums throw garbage into the drains because there is no door-to-door waste collection system in place,” he said. “They will throw it over the railings and fencing. We have seen this happen in places that have been barricaded like the MIDC road, where there is a tall net barrier which is meant to stop people from throwing garbage into the Waldhuni river.”

Stalin added that while fencing or barricading were welcome, the priority should be to install nets inside the drains to trap the trash and prevent it from going into the creek or sea. “All these efforts are like first aid,” he said. “The focus should be on ensuring door-to-door collection of segregated waste, and a mass sustained campaign to inculcate responsible behaviour in citizens.”

 
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