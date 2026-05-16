Mumbai: In a major step towards modernising civic administration and preserving historical records, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an initiative to create a digital archive of old civic documents in the E ward using an AI-based system. Known as ‘Vision AI Vault’, the project, spearheaded by additional municipal commissioner (city) Ashwini Joshi, involves digitisation of decades-old birth and death records, marriage registration certificates and other important civic documents.

BMC turns to AI to digitise old records; pilot underway in E ward

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“The BMC is likely the first municipal corporation in India to implement such an AI-driven archival and certification system,” Joshi told Hindustan Times.

Civic officials said the project has been initiated following directions from municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide to integrate AI into various municipal databases and create a data-driven, transparent and citizen-centric administrative system. E ward has been selected for pilot implementation of the ‘Vision AI Vault’ project, officials said.

“The E ward office houses invaluable civic records preserved over several decades despite Mumbai’s humid climate and heavy monsoons. But many of these records are now deteriorating – the ink is fading, pages have turned brittle and damaged files are wrapped in old cloth bundles,” said Joshi.

Retrieving an old certificate earlier required tedious searches through fragile records, often spanning weeks or even months. Under the Vision AI Vault project, several lakh handwritten civic records accumulated over decades will be digitised and stored in an AI-powered digital vault, such that they can be retrieved easily, Joshi mentioned.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the AI-based platform would go beyond conventional scanning or use of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, as it has the ability to accurately read handwritten records in English, Marathi and Hindi, including cursive scripts. It can also restore faded text, correct distortions caused by ink smudges and identify content from fragile and deteriorated pre-Independence era documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the AI-based platform would go beyond conventional scanning or use of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, as it has the ability to accurately read handwritten records in English, Marathi and Hindi, including cursive scripts. It can also restore faded text, correct distortions caused by ink smudges and identify content from fragile and deteriorated pre-Independence era documents. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the initiative would significantly simplify and speed up administrative processes. It would aid the retrieval of documents, they said – once a name was entered into the system, the platform would instantly trace the relevant record, display the original archival page on screen and generate a digitally signed certificate within moments. The new system would also help curb fake certificates and fraudulent documentation, the officials noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the initiative would significantly simplify and speed up administrative processes. It would aid the retrieval of documents, they said – once a name was entered into the system, the platform would instantly trace the relevant record, display the original archival page on screen and generate a digitally signed certificate within moments. The new system would also help curb fake certificates and fraudulent documentation, the officials noted. {{/usCountry}}

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The project will be implemented under the guidance of deputy commissioner (zone 1) Chanda Jadhav, and the leadership of E ward assistant commissioner Anand Kankal.

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