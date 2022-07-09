BMC will take help from police in evicting people from dilapidated buildings

Mumbai: In order to save lives and prevent disasters of building collapsing in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday, said that it will take the help of Mumbai police authorities for evicting the occupants living in the C-1 structures or dangerous buildings in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, BMC releases a list of dilapidated structures ahead of the monsoon season. Going by its list this year, there are 332 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, spread across all the 24 municipal wards.

Friday’s decision was taken during a coordination meeting of the disaster management authorities and several government agencies including the BMC, Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), Mumbai police, traffic police, coast guards, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and BEST.

Ashiwini Bhide, additional municipal commissioner said in the meeting that the BMC will speed up evicting people from these dilapidated structures with the help of Mumbai police. BMC’s decision comes a week after a residential structure collapsed in Kurla, claiming 19 lives and injuring 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the meeting, it has been decided that fresh notices of eviction and pull down will be sent to these buildings where people are living. Following which electricity lines and sewage connections will be disconnected immediately,” said a senior official.

“Most of these buildings are being occupied by tenants and often while carrying eviction drives, the owners along with civic officials face resistance from them. Which is why, we have decided to take help from the police as well,” said the official. He also maintained the process of issuing fresh notices has already begun in several municipal wards and in the remaining other wards, the process will be started next week.

Meanwhile, P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects) asserted that all the pothole-related complaints should be addressed and filled within 24 hours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}