Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) claims of almost completing pre-monsoon desilting came under sharp attack during Friday’s general body meeting, with leader of the house Ganesh Khankar alleging that civic negligence would once again expose Mumbai to flooding.

Mumbai, India. June 16, 2026 - Within two weeks of being cleaned by the BMC, one of the main nullahs in Wadala was again filled with plastic waste. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s annual nullah cleaning and desilting drive is a key pre-monsoon effort to prevent waterlogging in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 16, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Khankar demanded a third-party audit of the desilting works, alleging that both major and minor drains across the city remain choked with silt and garbage just days before the monsoon. “This time too, Mumbai will suffer economic and physical losses if accountability is not fixed,” he said.

Questioning the quality of the work, Khankar alleged that contractors are leaving heavy silt at the bottom of the drains untouched—the very material that obstructs the flow of stormwater. He also raised concerns over loopholes in the Vehicle Tracking System (VTS), claiming there is little transparency over where the removed silt is ultimately dumped. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader demanded that errant contractors be blacklisted and desilting works be documented through mandatory before-and-after video recordings.

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{{^usCountry}} Corporators across party lines echoed similar concerns. Ajanta Yadav, a Congress corporator from Kandivali, claimed that a substantial portion of the excavated silt falls back into the drains. “The desilting work itself goes down the drain,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Corporators across party lines echoed similar concerns. Ajanta Yadav, a Congress corporator from Kandivali, claimed that a substantial portion of the excavated silt falls back into the drains. “The desilting work itself goes down the drain,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ashraf Azmi, the Congress group leader, claimed there was little clarity on where the silt from the Mithi River was transported due to the absence of an effective tracking mechanism.

Responding to the allegations, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar agreed to Khankar’s demand for an independent third-party audit, stating that a reputed institution would be entrusted with carrying out the exercise.

Bangar said one of the underlying issues was evaluating contractors based on the quantity of silt removed, which incentivised them to desilt only those stretches where larger quantities could be extracted easily, while neglecting more difficult sections.

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However, Bangar defended the civic administration against allegations of going soft on contractors. To break what he described as the contractor nexus, Bangar said the BMC has removed the earlier eligibility condition requiring prior desilting experience, allowing more firms to participate in the tendering process.