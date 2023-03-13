BMC’s first-of-its-kind storm-water pumping system in Dharavi to keep Sion station flood-free

Mumbai: In order to solve the issue of severe flooding in Sion-Mahim-Dharavi areas during the monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought Centre’s nod for setting up a first-of-its-kind stormwater pumping system in Dharavi.

This will be installed at 50% of the cost of a conventional stormwater pumping station (SWPS) and require only a fraction of the land that the city’s other SPWS facilities have taken up. Expected to be ready by 2024, this pump will keep the Sion station railway tracks flood-free, which will bring respite to several passengers taking the local trains.

However, this novel system is set to come up on mangrove land classified as CRZ-1A, where -- as per the Centre’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2019 -- such developments are to be tightly regulated. The location is at the Dharavi T-junction, which connects Bandra to Mahim and Sion, just adjacent to the Mithi River.

Mayur Pandurang Kshatriya, sub-engineer in the BMC’s stormwater drains department, said, “This is a mini-pumping station which will primarily help to keep the railway tracks at Sion station free from waterlogging during the monsoon, and will also benefit areas like Ambedkar Nagar near Mahim Nature Park, Sion Hospital, 60 Feet Road, Sant Rohidas Road and others nearby.

The Mukhyadhyapak nullah there carries water into the Mithi. We will be installing multiple gates across the width of this drain, and fitting the pumps over the gates themselves, rather than having to build any concrete structure to house a larger system. The pumps can clear about 9 cubic metres of water per second. Such a system has not been installed in any city in India yet.”

Compared to the city’s six other SPWS facilities -- at Haji Ali, Cleveland Bunder, Love Grove, Britannia, Gazdar Bundh and Irla -- which are capable of pumping a minimum of 30 cubic metres of water per second and occupy large areas of up to 2,500 square meters, the Dharavi ‘gate pumps’ systems requires just 216 square meters of land, “This technology is 50% cheaper to install than the other pumping stations. It will be easier to operate and maintain, and can be scaled up to other flood-prone areas more easily,” Kshatriya added.

The MoEFCC’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) on CRZ issues will consider the BMC’s request on March 25. The project also requires a NOC from the Mangrove Cell under the forest department, and the Bombay High Court, which have already been obtained by the BMC. Given the minimal land requirement, BMC officials were hopeful of expeditious CRZ clearance from the Centre.