BMC’s interim pigeon-feeding spot at Airoli-Mulund check naka challenged in HC

MUMBAI: An interim application was filed on Wednesday before the Bombay high court against the BMC's decision to establish an interim pigeon-feeding spot at the creekside area near the old Airoli-Mulund check naka. Calling the civic body's decision "unreasonable", petitioner Sagar Devre highlighted the public safety hazard and the harmful impact of the decision on the environment.

The petition states that after the high court banned pigeon-feeding in public places in Mumbai due to serious public health concerns, the BMC, as an interim measure, allowed controlled pigeon-feeding at four designated locations—near the Worli reservoir, a mangrove area in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, the creekside area near the Airoli-Mulund check naka and Gorai Maidan in Borivali West.

Based on medical evidence and expert options, the BMC banned public feeding of pigeons a couple of months ago, stating that pigeon droppings and feathers contained pathogens that cause serious, and potentially fatal, lung diseases like hypersensitivity pneumonitis, histoplasmosis, and other infections. The high court upheld this decision in August.

Devre, an advocate, claimed that the specific location at the Airoli-Mulund check naka was highly unsuitable and posed significant risks to public safety and health, which had not been adequately considered by the authorities. “The location is a busy arterial road connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The sudden flight of a large number of pigeons and the presence of feeders on the roadside pose a high risk of accidents,” he said in his petition, urging the court to direct the BMC to reconsider and revoke its decision.

Devre added that the site was environmentally sensitive, and concentrated feeding here could disturb the local ecosystem, affect the behaviour of migratory birds and lead to sanitation issues. “The location is near the Airoli creek and mangrove patches, which are important habitats for local and migratory birds such as Siberian flamingos. Introducing a steady food source for pigeons in this area could disrupt the fragile ecological balance,” the petition said, adding that the proposed location potentially violated the spirit of previous court directives and required a duly considered decision after inviting objections from all stakeholders.

When contacted, civic officials said that the four spots had been selected since there was minimum human presence there in order to ensure that pigeon-feeding did not harm human lives.