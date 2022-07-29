BMC’s on-street parking pilot project to start soon, will be under CCTV surveillance

Mumbai: In order to meet the growing demand for safe parking spaces for residents and office-goers in the city’s busiest and crowded neighbourhoods, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to bring in on-street parking facilities with CCTV surveillance in its four administrative wards. This will be the civic body’s pilot project and first-of-its-kind initiative to allow residents to park their vehicles in a safe space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BMC has earmarked areas such as Nepeansea Road in D-ward, G (south) ward in Worli, K (west) ward in Andheri West, and Powai-Bhandup’s S-ward for their ambitious scheme.

Some 34 roads are taken for the pilot project in D ward which will be considered as model roads for pay-n-park scheme, if it works. They are Nepeansea Road from August Kranti Marg to LD Ruparel Marg andRidge Road from Hanging Garden to Kemps Corner. In K(west) ward in Andheri (west) over 50 roads will be taken. Some of them are 2nd cross lane, Millat Nagar, Lokhandwala complex and Oshiwara Park Road. In G south ward in Worli, 35 roads will be pay-n-park. Some of them are SS Amritvar Marg,Tulsi pipe road and Ganpatrao Kadam Marg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In S ward in Powai-Bhandup area there are 34 roads chosen like Cliff Avenue Road and High Street Road.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners of the above four wards have roped in ‘Associations and Advanced Locality Management (ALMs) to convince residents to buy the annual parking passes for their societies. The onus to maintain these parking lots will be on the societies, BMC will only monitor them on CCTVs.

Old existing buildings, prior to Development Control Regulation (1991) that either doesn’t have parking space or if they are inadequate will be utilised for on-street parking policy.

The parking demand will be worked out considering one car parking space per one flat/one room of the building.

Vivek Kalyankar, deputy chief engineer, traffic department of the BMC said, “We will check what problem arises, and how residents respond through this pilot project. If a road has provision for 50 cars, then the society will make a requisition. It will be managed by society and its security and the road will be in their possession. They will directly pay to the BMC.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the monthly tariff is subject to change, Nepeansea Road residents, a stretch that comes under the A category with important heritage buildings, will have to shell out more than ₹6,000 monthly tariffs.

Mukul Mehra, secretary, Nepeansea Road Residents’ Forum shared, “The D-ward administration has reached out to all the residential societies, and they have filled an online form on parking requirements.” He further added, “Those who require parking spaces in the area say they are comfortable. There are some who do not want to pay for it because they have their own reasons to not paying for on street parking. There was an entire list of roads circulated by the BMC. Most of the societies have applied for parking spots.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mehra lives in a twelve-storey Embassy Apartments on Nepeansea Road, which has a shortage of 20-odd parking slots comprising 47 flats.

“There is a cost involved in creating a parking lot, which is a dead space, and BMC not only has to create it but use public funds to maintain it, clean and repair it, “said Mehra.

The BMC has offered two slots for parking - one from 8am to 8pm and another slot for 12 hours.

“There are some residents who go to work in the mornings and don’t require the roads for parking. Some are opting for both or either of the slots. However, families who own three cars, have welcomed the move, “said Mehra.

Commenting on the first-time use of CCTV cameras for on-street parking, Kalyankar added, “Human intervention at all places isn’t possible, manual management of roads is cumbersome. Areas which will be under pay and park facilities, will be under surveillance. One can book the spot for hours, and it will be monitored by BMC on CCTV. We are appointing a consultant for the same. The cost will be recovered from the parking fee.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the BMC’s circular, the allotment of parking and its safety and security management will be done by the society, owner or tenant of the association. The parking charges shall be paid by the society/office bearer of the building in advance to the ward offices on a yearly basis, as per the parking tariff circular approved by the BMC. This policy will not be applicable within 500-metre radius of a public parking lot.

One parking bay shall be allotted to one flat by the society/tenant association of the building. The society shall install information boards indicating the name of the building, the number of car parking spaces allotted, and the date of completion of the pay and park scheme. The assistant commissioner of the ward shall recover the parking charges approved by the BMC applicable for residential parking schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The society, owner, or tenant shall be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the parking slot allotted to them.

The assistant commissioner of respective wards shall take action against violators for excess parking than permissible parking bays and haphazard parking by recovering the penalty as per parking policy and termination of the residential parking scheme.

BOX:

How much will you pay?

A-category falls under areas with residential zones that fall in line with heritage buildings, government offices and private offices where vehicles are in abundance. The monthly parking tariff for four wheelers from 8am to 8pm is ₹4,400 and from 8pm to 8am it is ₹2,200.

The monthly parking tariff for two-wheelers from 8am to 8pm is ₹1870 and from 8pm to 8am is ₹935.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For B-category, which is for commercial zones, the monthly parking tariff from 8am to 8pm is ₹2970, and from 8pm to 8am, it is ₹1,485 for four wheelers.

For two-wheelers, the monthly tariff from 8am to 8pm is ₹1,210, and from 8pm to 8am is ₹605.

For C-category, which is semi-residential and semi-commercial zone, the monthly tariff from 8am to 8pm for four wheelers is ₹1,540 and from 8pm to 8am, it is ₹770 and for two wheelers from 8am to 8pm it is ₹660 and from 8pm to 8am, it is ₹330.