MUMBAI: The BMC has proposed major repair work on six of its schools located in Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Chembur and Mankhurd, with over 500 students in each. According to the civic body, the school buildings are old and in poor condition, and repair work was planned after structural audit reports highlighted the need for urgent attention.

iiiMumbai, India - May 28, 2026: A view of the Barvenagar BMC School at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The School Infrastructure Cell (SIC) submitted the repair proposal amounting to ₹20.71 crore before the Standing Committee and Establishment Committee on April 28. The deadline for approval of the proposals is May 29.

Contractors have already been finalised for the work, which is expected to continue for nine to 15 months, including the monsoon. The BMC education department has made a budget provision of ₹33.72 crore this year for major repair work of school buildings.

However, there are widespread concerns over the timing of the work and its possible impact on students. Parents said the repairs should have been completed during the summer vacation which ends on June 14. “Once schools reopen, students will have to study in a noisy and polluted environment if work continues during classes,” said Sagar Dhuri, a parent of a Class 3 student studying at Barve Nagar School.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Aarati Kate, whose daughter studies in Class 3 at Tembipada School in Bhandup, said the building mainly required maintenance work before the monsoon. “The school building is old but still in good condition,” she said. “Painting and small repairs are necessary, but the administration should complete this work during the vacation, otherwise, it may affect children’s health and studies.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aarati Kate, whose daughter studies in Class 3 at Tembipada School in Bhandup, said the building mainly required maintenance work before the monsoon. “The school building is old but still in good condition,” she said. “Painting and small repairs are necessary, but the administration should complete this work during the vacation, otherwise, it may affect children’s health and studies.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Sabina Kureshi, parent of a Class 4 student at Chita Camp Urdu Medium School, expressed the same sentiment. ““We have been complaining about the broken windows, damaged plaster, and bad toilets for a year now,” she said. “We are happy the BMC has finally planned repairs, but this is not the time.”

Vikhroli-based activist Dr Yogesh Bhalerao raised concerns about student safety. “Major repair work should not be carried out while students are attending classes,” he said. “The BMC must ensure that repair work does not harm students’ health or academics. In many cases, repairs are followed by demolition of school buildings after a few years and some demolished buildings are never rebuilt.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior official from the BMC’s education department said the structural audits of most of the schools were conducted between 2023 and 2024. “All necessary precautions will be taken while the work is underway,” he said.