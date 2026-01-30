MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set June 25 as the deadline for completing all works on the Vidyavihar railway station flyover, a key east–west connector in the Ghatkopar area. BMC’s target to complete all works on Vikhroli-Vidyavihar flyover by June 25

Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (projects) conducted a site inspection on Wednesday and issued clear instructions to ensure the project stays on schedule, keeping the upcoming monsoon in mind.

The flyover, being constructed by the BMC’s bridges department within the civic body’s ‘N’ ward, connects Ramchandra Chemburkar Marg on the eastern side with Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg on the western side by passing over the railway tracks at Vidyavihar station. Bangar said all works on the eastern side of the bridge must be completed by February 28, while the overall project should be ready and opened to traffic by June 25.

During the inspection, Bangar directed officials to immediately complete the removal of affected residential and commercial structures on the western side and to finalise the revised road alignment so that construction can progress without further delays. He also instructed that, considering the monsoon, all major and essential works should be completed by May 31, after which surfacing and finishing works can be taken up to meet the final deadline.

The two-lane flyover has a total length of about 650 metres, including a 100-metre-long main bridge over the railway tracks, a 220-metre approach road on the eastern side and a 330-metre approach road on the western side. The project also includes a connecting access from the flyover to the platforms at Vidyavihar railway station. As part of allied works, railway ticket counters on both sides, the station master’s office and staircases have been reconstructed, while a pedestrian subway within the railway premises is being linked to the adjoining road through stairways.

Bangar said works on the eastern side are currently in the final stages. Completion of the solid approach road and surfacing of the entire bridge, along with remaining ancillary works, will be finished by the end of February through detailed, phase-wise planning. On the western side, six piers have been completed so far, while construction of the remaining four piers, the bridge span and approach roads is still pending.

He acknowledged that traffic diversion during construction poses a major challenge, and therefore directed that road works on both sides of the flyover be prioritised to ensure maximum space is available for vehicular movement while work is underway.

“Once the road works are completed, the removal of affected structures and the re-alignment of roads will be taken up, which is expected to significantly accelerate the pace of construction,” stated BMC’s official statement.