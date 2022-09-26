BMC’s vaccine storage facility runs out of Covishield

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Covid-19 vaccine storage facility at Kanjurmarg has had not a single dose of Covishield for the last two weeks. While the stock in the civic-run inoculation centres could last for 10-12 days, the state has only three lakh doses left.

State and BMC health officials blame the central government for the situation.

“We have been calling the state immunisation officer every day to check if Covishield stock has arrived. Most of our centres will run out of the vaccine in the next 10-12 days,” a civic health official said.

Mumbai sees close to 2,000 vaccinations on an average every day, which includes a high percentage of precautionary dose.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said it has been a month since they have not received the Covishield supply.

Dr Desai takes a review of the demand from each corporation every three days and accordingly sends the stock requirements to the Centre. “The Central guidelines talk about using Corbevax as a booster dose. Although we do not have enough stock of Covishield, we have close to 15 lakh Corbevax doses. People should be fine in taking it as a precautionary shot.”

The state is inoculating close to 50,000 people a day, he said.

It was on August 8 that the union health ministry approved Hyderabad-based Biological E’s Corbevax as a booster dose. One can take Corbevax after completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield.

“With the Covid-19 cases dipping everywhere, there is an overall hesitation among people,” Dr Desai said.

A BMC official said there is hesitancy among people in mixing doses. “In some centres, where Covishield is not available, we recommend Corbevax as a precautionary dose. Some take, others refuse. We have seen most preferring the same vaccine that they have taken as the first and second doses.”

He said an IEC (information, education and communication) programme might be needed to dispel the myths surrounding Corbevax as a booster shot.

Unlike the civic centres, private vaccination facilities are not affected and have enough stock of Covishield. “But people are reluctant to take the booster dose as cases are low,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, chief coordinator of private hospitals for vaccination, said.