BMW flies off bridge, flips mid-air; terrifying Mumbai crash captured on CCTV

Terrifying visuals have emerged of a speeding BMW crashing on the Mumbai Coastal Road on Sunday. Three people, including the driver, were killed, and one person was critically injured in the incident.

The incident happened during the early hours on Sunday near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College. (Screenshots from video)

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CCTV footage timestamped around 5 am on September 20, 2026, captures the car flying off the bridge and flipping in the air before crashing into a construction site below.

Caution: The following visuals may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.

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The incident happened during the early hours on Sunday near Lotus Jetty, opposite Lala Lajpatrai College.

According to the police, the car was travelling from Marine Drive towards Haji Ali when the driver allegedly lost control due to speeding, as HT reported earlier.

The injured individuals were taken to the hospital, where three were declared dead.

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The victims involved in the crash have been identified as Aditya Oswal, 20, Aditya Jakasniya, 19, Sanay Gujar, 21, and a 17-year-old.

Gujar was driving the car while the three others were riding along with him. Oswal is the sole survivor of the tragic incident.

The boys involved in the accident were from NMIMS College in Juhu and resided in a paying guest (PG) accommodation, as reported earlier.

All four were from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and had gone to Marine Drive. The accident happened while they were returning.

The police have launched an inquiry into the incident.

BMW mangled, debris on road - Aftermath of crash

Following the deadly crash, the completely wrecked car was spotted at the scene.

Also Read | BMW mangled, debris on road: Video shows aftermath of Mumbai crash that killed 3

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Relatives of the victims who live in Mumbai arrived at the hospital, while their parents were traveling from Gujarat.

(with inputs from HT Correspondent)