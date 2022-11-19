Body found in Audi parked on Mumbai-Goa highway

Navi Mumbai Body of a 44-year-old businessman was found in an Audi car parked along the Mumbai-Goa highway in Panvel on Friday evening. According to the police, the car was stationed there since Thursday and it was only on Friday that someone noticed a body inside and informed the police. The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Karle from Talegaon, who ran a water supply tanker business.

“According to the locals, they had noticed the car on Thursday night as well, so we are assuming that the body was there for more than a day. The body had started to decompose. Injury mark found on chest could be a stab mark or bullet wound. Details would only emerge after a post-mortem and further investigations,” senior police inspector Anil Patil from Panvel Taluka police station said.

The police had to break the window of the car to bring out the body on Friday night. “Though the car was not registered in his name, the car was used by him,” Patil added. The body has been sent for post mortem to the Panvel Civil Hospital.

Karle, according to Talegaon Police, had criminal cases against him in the past. He was also booked under MCOCA and was released on parole recently.

Karle was also charged for giving fake gold coins and was always on the run since past few days after an FIR was filed against him by Pimpri-Chinchwad police for duping people for promising them gold biscuits at cheap rates.

(Inputs from Nadeem Inamdar)