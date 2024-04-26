Body of Maharashtra fisherman to be brought to India from Pakistan on Apr 29

Mumbai: The body of a fisherman from Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar who allegedly died in a Pakistani prison on March 17 is expected to be brought to his village on April 29. The fisherman was arrested by Pakistani Coast Guard for allegedly entering Pakistani territorial waters in October 2022 (Representative Photo)

The deceased identified as Vinod Laxman Koal (45) was a resident of Goratpada hamlet in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district. He worked on a fishing boat registered in Gujarat and was arrested by the Pakistani Coast Guard for allegedly entering Pakistani territorial waters in October 2022.

Koal suffered a paralytic attack and collapsed while taking a bath on March 8 and was being treated in a hospital in a Pakistani jail where he died.

The other Indian prisoners were informed about his death on March 17 after which they conveyed the message of Koal’s death to his family members in Goratpada with unofficial help from the prison staff.

Apprehending that the fisherman’s body would not be sent to them, the family members approached the local MLA for help who took up the matter with the Centre, which in turn followed it up with their Pakistani counterparts following which they agreed to send his body to India.

His body is expected to be handed over to Indian authorities on April 29, said Jatin Desai, a representative of the social organisation working for prisoners in Pakistan.

Desai said that the Indian government officials were informed about the death of an Indian prisoner, but the name was mentioned as Vinod Laxman. Initially, the government officials tried to search for his family, assuming him to be a resident of Gujarat. After an unsuccessful attempt, they found his name in the list of prisoners from Maharashtra.

Desai said his body would be handed over to Indian officials in Amritsar from where it will be brought to Dahanu.

Koal is survived by a wife, three daughters, and two sons. One of his daughters is married. The Aadhaar card mentions deceased Vinod’s age as 57, but his relatives claim it to be wrong and state that he was 45 years old.

Meanwhile, of the around 300 fishermen lodged in Pakistani jails, 35 prisoners are about to be released and handed over to Indian officials on April 30.

Five of the 35 are from Dahanu in Palghar district. The fishermen are expected to reach their homes in the first week of May.