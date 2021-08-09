Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Body of Mumbai student who drowned in Haridwar recovered, 2 others remain untraced
mumbai news

Body of Mumbai student who drowned in Haridwar recovered, 2 others remain untraced

A group of five friends, including Madhushree Kursange, Apoorva Kelkar, Melroy Dantes, Karan Mishra, and another girl, had gone to Tapovan in the northern state on a picnic last week.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:45 AM IST
Karan Mishra, who had witnessed the incident said that he and another girl took a dip in the river and came out, but three others, including Kursange, entered the deep water to take another dip. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

The body of a 21-year-old medical student who drowned in the Ganga river at Tapovan in Haridwar earlier this week was brought to her residence in Mumbai on Sunday, her family members said. However, two friends of the deceased Madhushree Kursange who are also feared drowned remain untraced even four days after the incident, they said.

"Kursange's body was brought to her residence in suburban Borivali to perform her last rites," her kin said, adding some of them had gone to Haridwar to claim the body. A group of five friends, including Kursange, Apoorva Kelkar, Melroy Dantes, Karan Mishra, and another girl, had gone to Tapovan in the northern state on a picnic last week.

Mishra, who had witnessed the incident on August 4, had told PTI over the phone from Haridwar that he and another girl took a dip in the river and came out, but three others, including Kursange, entered the deep water to take another dip. "They couldn't return to the river bank due to the strong current of water and swept away. One of them shouted for help, but we couldn't do anything," he had said. All the students are residents of Mumbai and extended suburbs. Mishra also said that Kelkar and Dantes are yet to be traced in the Ganga river.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haridwar
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP