Mumbai News
mumbai news

Bodybuilder attempts suicide, accuses social media influencer of harassment

The bodybuilder had lodged a similar police complaint earlier too, alleging harassment by the actor. A police officer said he also posted an audio clip on social media accusing the actor before attempting suicide
By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The body builder consumed sleeping pills later that night before his family rushed him to the hospital. (Photo PTI/Representative use)

A bodybuilder and a former holder of Mr India title is alleged to have attempted suicide at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. He left a note for the police alleging harassment by an actor and prominent social media influencer in the area of physical fitness, said police.

The bodybuilder had posted some photos on Instagram on Wednesday which were trolled by the actor. He consumed sleeping pills later that night before his family rushed him to the hospital.

The Oshiwara police have seized the suicide note and are investigating the case further. “The bodybuilder has accused an actor and social media influencer of Cyberbullying and mental harassment,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station. He didn’t want to be named.

The bodybuilder had lodged a similar police complaint earlier too, alleging harassment by the actor. A police officer said he also posted an audio clip on social media accusing the actor before attempting suicide.

“We have registered a case and are now waiting to record the body builder’s statement,” said the officer quoted above.

