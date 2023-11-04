Boisar, Vikramgad assembly segments in Palghar see considerable rise in voters

PALGHAR: Data from revised electoral rolls show a substantial rise in voters in the Boisar and Vikramgad assembly segments under the Palghar parliamentary constituency. In Boisar, 42,962 voters were added to the rolls compared to 2019, while in Vikramgad, a largely hilly terrain inhabited by tribals, the number of voters went up by 33,080.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A special summary revision of electoral rolls with April 1, 2024 as the qualifying date was published on Thursday by the Palghar district administration. This draft of the electoral rolls has voter data updated till October 26, 2023.

The Palghar parliamentary constituency also witnessed a considerable rise in the number of voters during this period. The constituency has 20,63,340 voters, among which 1,11,672 voters were added during the latest revision. Assembly segments in this Parliamentary constituency also recorded a marked rise in voters. In Vasai, the number of voters rose by 18,170; in Dahanu by 8,730; in Nalasopara by 4,966; and in Palghar assembly segment by 3,764.

Aparna Somani, deputy collector (election) said that the rise in voters may be due to the natural growth of population in the constituency area. Migration of workers to the Boisar industrial area may also have contributed to this rise. The registration of voters is done both online and offline through a stipulated procedure, she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Bhusara, who represents the Vikramgad assembly segment, attributed the growth in voters to awareness campaigns that prompted first-time voters and youth to enrol themselves. He also appreciated the block level officer’s efforts to enrol people who had migrated to the constituency for employment in the last few years.

However, Boisar MLA Rajesh Patil refused to believe that the rise in voters in his assembly segment was natural and suspected an organised effort in this direction. He alleged that a nexus of political parties and some government officials could be behind the “artificial” rise in the number of voters. He said he would ask for thorough re-verification of the newly added voters before the final electoral roll was published.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the data released on Thursday, there were 907 female voters in the Palghar parliamentary constituency for every 1000 male voters. In the Dahanu, Vikramgad, Palghar, Boisar, Nalasopara and Vasai assembly segments, the number of women voters per thousand men was 988, 985, 968, 833, 830 and 934, respectively.

Box: Voters in Draft Roll as of 27 October 2023

Palghar parliamentary segment – 20,63,340

Assembly segments:

Dahanu - 2,80,799

Vikramgad – 2,99,529

Palghar – 2,77,758

Boisar - 3,58,362

Nalasopara – 5,24,048

Vasai - 3,22,844

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON