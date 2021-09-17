Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bomb squad defuses marine location marker at Palghar coast

The marine location marker is a pyrotechnic devices designed to be dispensed from helicopters and rescue aircraft to indicate ship or crew positions in the sea
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The bomb disposal and detection squad (BDDS), Thane, defused a three-feet-long marine location marker (MLM) usually used by the Indian Navy and other navies across the world, at Kore coast in Palghar district on Wednesday evening.

The smoke from the MLM created panic amongst the locals.

Assistant inspector Bhimsen Gaikwad of Kelwe Coast police station said, “Locals informed us about the instrument. The BDDS, Thane, reached the spot and within few minutes and diffused the MLM.”

The MLMs are pyrotechnic devices designed to be dispensed from helicopters and rescue aircraft to indicate ship or crew positions in the sea. The system is triggered by a batteryless percussion device and is effective night and day.

The MLMs are extensively used by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard for search and rescue operations in the sea. The markers generate smoke, flare or fluorescent dye, with a duration of up to 90 minutes and are visible up to 9km.

