News / India News / Bomb threat targets RBI headquarters, demands resignation of top officials

Bomb threat targets RBI headquarters, demands resignation of top officials

ByPayal Gwalani
Dec 27, 2023 07:16 AM IST

RBI head office in Mumbai receives threatening email demanding resignation of governor and finance minister, alleging financial scam. Police investigate.

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Fort received a threatening email on Tuesday morning, outlining bomb placements at various locations in the city. The email demanded the immediate resignation of RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. A case has been registered in this matter at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station.

A security official walks past an emblem of the Reserve Bank of India at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai (PTI)
The threatening message, sent from the email address khilafat.india@gmail.com, alleged a massive financial scam involving top banking officials and ministers.

The email specified bomb locations at the RBI building in Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Towers in Bandra-Kurla Complex. It warned of explosions at these sites by 1:30pm if the resignations were not submitted. The sender claimed to possess concrete evidence of the alleged scam and insisted on full disclosure.

Mumbai Police, responding to the threat, conducted searches with bomb squads at the mentioned locations, finding no suspicious items. The police have registered a case under sections 505A and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with statements causing fear or alarm and criminal intimidation.

Sources revealed that the threatening email was sent from a server located in Gujarat. Mumbai Police has faced around 60 threat phone calls this year, resulting in over 30 arrests. Mental health issues and minors have been identified among the individuals making threatening calls.

