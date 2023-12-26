For 'biggest scam in India's history', RBI, two private sector banks get threat mails

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is headquartered in Mumbai, and two city-based private sector banks (HDFC and ICICI) on Tuesday received threat mails, in which the sender accused the RBI and private sector banks of carrying out the ‘biggest scam in the history of India,’ and claimed to have planted bombs at 11 locations across the financial capital, Mint reported citing Mumbai Police. The Reserve Bank of India (Representational Photo)

The sender also demanded the resignation of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, among others, for their 'involvement' in the so-called ‘scam.’

“We demand that both RBI Governor and Finance Minister to immediately resign from their posts and release a press statement with a full disclosure of the scam. We also demand government to give them both and all those who are involved the punishment they deserve,” the emails said, as per Mint.

Where were the ‘bombs’ planted?

Three of the locations at which the sender claimed to have planted bombs were: RBI-New Central Building, Fort; HDFC House-Churchgate; and ICICI Bank Towers, BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex). Also, the mails warned that the explosives would detonate at 1:30 pm.

What did the police find?

The Mumbai Police said that upon being made aware of the mails, they sent their personnel to each of the 11 locations, though nothing was found.

“A case has been registered and the probe is underway,” a police official told news agency ANI.