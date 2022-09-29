Bombay HC accepts CPI (M) leader son’s settlement terms in rape case

The sexual abuse and paternity case filed by a woman against senior CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri was settled out of court by paying a compensation of ₹80 lakh to the petitioner, people who are aware of the development said.

The Bombay high court had disposed two pleas on Wednesday after it was informed that two parties reached a settlement and the woman was paid ₹80 lakh.

The court later accepted the settlement and quashed FIRs.

The settlement, however, did not specify anything about the paternity of the child, said people quoted above.

The court had initially rejected out of the court settlement as charges included sexual assault but later agreed to it.

Kodiyeri was not available for comments.

The woman who used to live in Dubai, had filed a complaint against Kodiyeri at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai in 2019 and later he was booked under section 376 (rape) and breach of trust and cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, Binoy denied these allegations and said that it was a blackmailing tactic and managed an anticipatory bail from the HC later.

In her complaint, the 34-year-old woman said Binoy was sexually exploiting her for years together and she has a 13-year-old son out of this relationship.

She said despite his relation with her, he went on to marry another woman in Kerala.

She said he repeatedly lied and promised that he would marry her and Binoy’s mother was aware of their relationship.

She insisted her charges were true and challenged Binoy to go through a DNA test to determine the paternity of her son.

To add more credence to her charges, she had released a copy of the birth certificate of her son in which it was stated that Binoy is the father of the son. Besides this, the birth of the son was registered in Mumbai Municipal Corporation in 2010.

