HC permits builder Akhtar Rizvi to travel abroad

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Monday permitted builder and former MP Akhtar Hasan Rizvi to travel abroad from June 20 to July 18 on health grounds as well as to attend the engagement ceremony of his daughter in London by keeping in abeyance the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued at the behest of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Unit 5, Mumbai, during that period. HT Image

Rizvi’s counsel, senior advocate Rajiv Chavan told the court that the EOW had earlier permitted the octogenarian to travel abroad for medical treatment. He added that though he returned two months late, it showed that he was not averse to facing the case, hence, he should be permitted to travel to London.

Rizvi was booked along with his associates for allegedly duping the complainant of ₹2.8 crore. Chavan informed the bench that Rizvi had expressed his willingness to deposit ₹6 crore in the court and had been protected by a ‘no arrest’ order of the HC.

After hearing the submissions, the bench noted in its order, “Considering the aforesaid and the fact that the applicant has travelled earlier and has returned to India and having regard to the purpose for which the applicant intends to travel to London, the application is allowed.”

The court, however, asked Rizvi to submit his travel itinerary to the concerned officer and his contact details in London and directed him to return by July 18.