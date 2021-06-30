Bombay HC asks Centre, state to address issue of garbage on coastline

The Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday initiated the process of filing a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) on the issue of tonnes of waste washing up on the shoreline, especially in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae. The HC said it was concerned by the issue of dumping of garbage in the sea which is affecting marine life and wanted the Centre and state government to take note of the same and submit a proposal to clean up the coastline in Maharashtra.

The division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing PILs pertaining to Covid-19 management in Maharashtra, noted that in recent days it had read news reports of the coastline being strewn with garbage, especially after Cyclone Tauktae and the photographs indicated that the situation was grim.

While addressing additional solicitor general Anil Singh for the Centre and advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the state, the bench said, “Over and above the problems faced by the coastline, a larger problem lies in danger to marine life due to dumping of filth. We are considering whether to initiate suo motu PIL on this. We have prepared a short list of all such reports which we will give to you.”

Kumbhakoni requested the bench to defer its decision by a day and said he required time to go through the list of the news reports and consult with officials concerned.

The bench then said, “The reason why we want to deal with the problem right now is that it is happening in monsoon, we cannot defer it for long. The problem is quite serious which needs to be taken care of as even Marine Drive was seen strewn with filth thrown up by the sea.”

Seeking responses from Centre and state lawyers, the bench said that it would consider the initiation of suo motu PIL on Friday.