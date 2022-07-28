Bombay HC chief justice declines to hear PIL as petitioner complained to CJI against him
Chief justice (CJ) Dipankar Datta of the Bombay high court on Thursday recused himself from hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by former additional commissioner of police Rajendra Kumar Trivedi, claiming that the petitioner had in March written to the chief justice of India (CJI), N V Ramana, complaining against him (Datta). Trivedi’s counsel, however, denied making any such complaint and said he was willing to put it in an affidavit.
Trivedi had filed the plea through advocate Satish Talekar challenging the appointment of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal. He alleged that Jaiswal, the former Mumbai police commissioner, was not qualified for the top post as he did not have the requisite experience and had a tainted record.
On Thursday, the PIL came up for hearing before a division bench of CJ Datta and justice Makarand Karnik. “It seems the petitioner has written a letter to the CJI and it is not in good taste,” CJ Datta said. He then showed the letter to Talekar and asked, “How should we defend ourselves?”
Talekar, however, said his client would not indulge in such an act and had not forwarded any complaint to the CJI. He also said that he was willing to put his denial in an affidavit and that it was possible that someone impersonated Trivedi.
The CJ said in light of the complaint, it was not appropriate for him to hear the matter and hence, the petitioner should approach some other bench.
“This is absolutely not in good taste. It is very easy to write letters and tarnish the image of judges,” CJ Datta said and recused himself from hearing the plea.
Additional solicitor general Anil Singh said it was very common for people who did not get the desired relief to write such letters.
The petition will now be heard by a bench headed by justice PB Varale.
In a previous hearing, the bench of CJ Datta had asked the Centre to reply to the plea.
In response, the home department of personnel and training filed an affidavit stating that Jaiswal was among the senior-most officers in the country and he was appointed by a panel set up as per the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act.
The department also said that the agency monitoring the records of the personnel had also not found any complaint or court case pending against Jaiswal at the time of his appointment. The affidavit also refuted the allegation of Trivedi that Jaiswal did not have the requisite experience in investigating anti-corruption cases.
The Centre said that Jaiswal had been the superintendent of police of three districts and also held the post of Mumbai police commissioner and Director General of Police, Maharashtra, before being appointed as director of CBI. In all these postings he had overseen the investigation not only in anti-corruption cases but had also supervised the probe into white-collar crimes and hence, his appointment was valid, the affidavit said.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics