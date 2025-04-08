Bombay HC issues notice to Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena MLA over Kunal Kamra’s plea

The Bombay high court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to respond to the petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to quash the FIR registered against him for allegedly defaming Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde during a show in February. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra during his contentious show in February.

Issuing a formal notice to the state government and the complainant, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the division bench of justices Sarang Kotwal and SM Modak has posted the matter for hearing on April 16. Observing that Kamra has already been granted anticipatory bail by the Madras high court till April 17, the bench said the matter should be taken up before the relief expires.

Kamra’s counsel, senior advocate Navroz Seervai, on Tuesday informed the court that he has served notice to the state over the issue. On the other hand, the public prosecutor requested for more time to peruse the notice and prepare their reply.

“Interim protection has been extended. In light of this, a few days must be given to the state to prepare”, advocate Seervai stated. Highlighting Kamra’s summons, he added, “In light of the danger he faces, my client has offered to give a statement over video conferencing. It does seem the authorities are not keen on recording the statement; they keep insisting on his physical presence over here. This is not some murder case; it’s a comedy show. If at all, they intend to file an affidavit, they must serve it before April 16. I request that his physical presence may not be insisted”.

On February 2, 2025, Kamra performed for his show ‘Naya Bharat’. On March 23, the recording of the show was uploaded on YouTube. On the same day, at 10.45 pm, Patel approached the Khar police station and filed a case for allegedly embittering two rival political parties, which resulted in the spread of hatred among them and also an attempt to defame deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra had filed a petition in the Bombay HC on April 5, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him over his satirical commentary on various social and political events in the country. Calling the FIR ‘malafide’, Kamra’s petition stated that the “Shiv Sena MLA, with an alarming alacrity, registered an FIR within a span of 70 minutes from the receipt the complaint, thereby, completely disregarding the procedure of a preliminary enquiry”.

“Since the release of the video, several MLAs and other politicians belonging to the Shiv Sena have issued death threats to Kamra and circulated videos threatening to seriously harm him”, it stated.

Kamra had approached the Madras high court for transit anticipatory bail, which granted relief to him till April 7, further extended till April 17.

His performance was met with an immediate and violent reaction by party workers of Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The petition states that the police have also summoned Kamra’s team members and members from the audience who attended his performance. Calling the proceedings malicious and politically motivated by members of the Shiv Sena, Kamra alleged that the police are proceeding mechanically for reasons best known to them.

“Despite the real threat to the petitioner’s life and limb, the police have refused to permit him to appear over video conference for questioning and have unreasonably demanded that he be physically present”, the petition stated. Kamra said he has allegedly received more than 500 emails and voice messages, threatening him of death and dire consequences.

He has also urged the Bombay high court to provide him protection from any coercive measures including arrest, seizure of his personal electronic devices and examination of his financial transactions and accounts.