Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers

The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime to re-telecast the Telugu film V after the filmmakers informed the court that they had deleted the scene which depicted a photo of Bollywood actor and model. On Tuesday, the court had directed Amazon Prime to stop telecasting the film within 24 hours of the order and only start the telecast after the objectionable scene was deleted and the court approved the same. The court also directed the filmmakers to file affidavits in response to the application filed by the actor seeking imposition of costs on the filmmakers for using her photograph without her permission. The next hearing is scheduled on March 25.

A single-judge bench of justice GS Patel was hearing the interim application in the defamation suit filed by the actor against Venkateswara Creations Pvt Ltd and the producers of the film had sought imposition of costs for using her photograph, which was part of her 2017 portfolio, in the film to depict a commercial sex worker without her permission.

The film was released in September 2020 and was available on Amazon Prime.

On March 2, the court had directed the filmmakers to delete the objectionable scene and asked Amazon to stop telecasting the film within 24 hours of the order being passed and telecast it only after getting permission from the court.

On Thursday, after the filmmakers informed the HC that they had deleted the actor’s image, Amazon Prime sought permission to re-release the film, which the court allowed.

The filmmakers, however, submitted that the agency which had provided them the photograph of the actor should be held responsible as they had assured that it could be used legitimately.

Justice Patel granted liberty to the actor to take action as per law against the agency.