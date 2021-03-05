Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
The Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday permitted over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime to re-telecast the Telugu film V after the filmmakers informed the court that they had deleted the scene which depicted a photo of Bollywood actor and model. On Tuesday, the court had directed Amazon Prime to stop telecasting the film within 24 hours of the order and only start the telecast after the objectionable scene was deleted and the court approved the same. The court also directed the filmmakers to file affidavits in response to the application filed by the actor seeking imposition of costs on the filmmakers for using her photograph without her permission. The next hearing is scheduled on March 25.
A single-judge bench of justice GS Patel was hearing the interim application in the defamation suit filed by the actor against Venkateswara Creations Pvt Ltd and the producers of the film had sought imposition of costs for using her photograph, which was part of her 2017 portfolio, in the film to depict a commercial sex worker without her permission.
The film was released in September 2020 and was available on Amazon Prime.
On March 2, the court had directed the filmmakers to delete the objectionable scene and asked Amazon to stop telecasting the film within 24 hours of the order being passed and telecast it only after getting permission from the court.
On Thursday, after the filmmakers informed the HC that they had deleted the actor’s image, Amazon Prime sought permission to re-release the film, which the court allowed.
The filmmakers, however, submitted that the agency which had provided them the photograph of the actor should be held responsible as they had assured that it could be used legitimately.
Justice Patel granted liberty to the actor to take action as per law against the agency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹650 crore discrepancy found in accounts: I-T department
- The statement added that evidence of cash receipts by the actress amounting to ₹5crore has also been recovered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Power tariff for residential consumers to reduce from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination phase 3: 16K get 1st shot in Mumbai on Thursday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Centre’s report ranks Greater Mumbai at 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Greater Mumbai ranks 11 among 49 cities on sustainability
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allegations in Jalgaon case false: Deshmukh
- According to media reports, some women from the hostel complained that people from outside and policemen were allowed to enter the facility on the pretext of a probe and some of them were forced to strip and dance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC permits re-release of Telugu film after objectionable part removed by makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks zone 11 DCP to probe delay in investigation into 2018 case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Despite edge, Greater Mumbai gets middling score
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Access to public transport hikes Greater Mumbai’s rank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harassment at Maharashtra hostel: Claims found to be untrue, says home minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of Living Index: Satellite cities do better than Greater Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Clean up marshal arrested for kidnapping, extortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox