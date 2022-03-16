Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
mumbai news

Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case

The court denied the relief, saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case at Ballard Estate, in Mumbai in February. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected Maharashtra cabinet minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in a case of money laundering registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

The court denied the relief, saying that just because the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court’s order remanding him in custody is not in his favour, it does not make that order illegal or wrong.

Watch | Fadnavis detained as BJP demands Nawab Malik's resignation

A bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak also said in its order that Malik had access to legal representation, both before the special court and the high court. The bench held that Malik was arrested by the ED, and subsequently remanded to custody following due process. Therefore, there was no reason for the HC to pass any interim order directing Malik’s release, it said.

After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nawab malik bombay high court× maharashtra money laundering offence
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP