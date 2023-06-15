Breach Candy apartment witnesses another fire in less than 3 weeks

Mumbai: In less than 20 days, south Mumbai’s Breach Candy apartment witnessed another fire outbreak on the 11th floor on Thursday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no injuries were reported.

“We heard loud fire alarms and came out. There was a strong burning smell. We saw a small fire in the high rise, then the glass broke, and huge flames came out,” an onlooker said on the condition of anonymity. (HT PHOTO)

“The fire erupted around 4:30pm, and it was extinguished at 7:22pm. The fire was confined to electric wiring, installation, household articles, beds, clothes etc, on the 11th floor of the ground plus 15-storey building,” BMC said.

Along with the fire brigade, staff from BEST Electric, ward officers, as well as police and ambulance, were stationed outside the apartments. “We heard loud fire alarms and came out. There was a strong burning smell. We saw a small fire in the high rise, then the glass broke, and huge flames came out,” an onlooker said on the condition of anonymity.

The building security acted fast and removed all the cars to make way for the fire engines, he said, adding, “Due to high wind speeds, it spread faster. However, the fire was brought under control soon.”

On May 27, a fire erupted on the 12th floor of the Breach Candy apartments due to a short circuit. The fire escalated quickly after a few cylinders exploded. BMC and the fire brigade had said that the non-functional firefighting system and parking of vehicles in the common space on either side of the building had delayed the operations on May 27.

Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer, said that in the previous incident, the 12th floor was completely gutted. “This time, it was a small fire, and it was doused in no time. The cause for the mishap is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

