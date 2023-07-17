50 students who secured 100 percentage in Class 10 apply for ITI programme

Mumbai: Breaking away from the convention, Prathmesh Suryavanshi, who scored a perfect 100% in Class 10 has decided to join an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Instead of opting for the traditional science stream in the first-year junior college, with either engineering or medical course as a goal, Prathmesh chose the ITI with the aim of becoming a loco pilot.

And Suryavanshi is not alone. This year around 50 students, who secured 100% marks in class 10 examination have applied for ITI. Two among them are girls.

For long, ITIs have been seen as skill-based courses for students with lower grades, guaranteeing quick employment as electricians or mechanics after completing the two-year programme.

Mumbai-based Suryavanshi said that as his aim is to be a train driver, after completing the ITI programme, he will be eligible to take the competitive test conducted by the railways.

However, this test is followed by rigorous training, Prathamesh said as he is sure of what he wants to do, he doesn’t want to spend additional time in obtaining a degree.

In contrast, Nikhil Hiwale from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, who scored 98% in Class 10, has chosen to enroll in ITI even though he intends to pursue engineering in future.

Nikhil, who comes from a family of farmers, said, “I believe that although it will take me longer, ITI provides a more assured path towards engineering.”

By completing an ITI programme, Nikhil can directly gain admission to the second year of an engineering diploma or degree without having to appear for entrance tests. Moreover, having an ITI certification offers him opportunities for part-time employment.

Until now, it was a common practice among students who complete an engineering diploma to gain admission directly into the second year of an engineering degree course.

However, last year, Maharashtra government announced that students completing an ITI programme would also be eligible for direct entry into the second year of an engineering degree course.

Talking about the trend, Digambar Dalvi, director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET), said, “Many students are now selecting ITIs because these courses offer practical skills and assured job opportunities. Additionally, ITI courses are more affordable compared to other professional courses.

“The DVET is also introducing new-age technology courses to keep up with changing times.”

