Bribery case: I-T official, accountant get 3-year jail

Mumbai: A special CBI court on Friday sentenced an income tax official and an accountant to three years imprisonment for demanding and accepting bribes to clear the income tax files of a couple who had purchased a house using money they received after selling their old property.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abdul Mansuri, the complainant, was running a two-wheeler garage at Antop Hill, Mumbai. He and his wife Farzana were filing ITRs from 2009-2010 through tax consultant Mehboob Shaikh.

In 2010, the complainant purchased a flat in Kharghar, sector 35, in the joint name of himself and his wife. In November 2012, he sold the flat for ₹20 lakh. Thereafter, the complainant purchased another flat in Kurla (East) from the remaining amount of sale proceeds. In September 2013, the complainant gave his property papers and passbooks to Shaikh for filing ITR and also paid fees of ₹7,000 to him.

A few days later, Shaikh approached the complainant saying he had filed their returns for the year 2013-14 but the income tax officer namely Satyanarayana Vanam had demanded a bribe to clear their file, failing which he would impose a penalty of ₹1.70 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant refused to pay and said he would opt to pay the penalty. Shaikh further insisted to pay ₹50,000 to Vaman and also arranged a meeting for that.

This was not acceptable to the complainant. Hence, he approached CBI on December 12, 2013. On receipt of his complaint, CBI verified the allegations and arranged a trap for Shaikh and Vaman. The two were arrested on December 14, 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON