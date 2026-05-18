Brother who lodged complaint held for killing ambulance driver

Thane: The Ganeshpuri police have arrested the younger brother of a murder victim and three others for allegedly conspiring and executing the murder of ambulance driver Paresh Patil last Tuesday. All four accused have confessed to the crime and they have been remanded in police custody for 10 days, senior police inspector at Ganeshpuri police station Kamlesh Bachchav told Hindustan Times.

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According to the police, Paresh Patil, 40, worked with the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and resided in the Shedgaon area of Bhiwandi. He was murdered with a sharp weapon at Shedgaon Phata on the Vasind-Anjur Road on Tuesday, between 8:45pm and 9pm, while he was on his way to work on his motorcycle. His brother Naresh Patil, 37, subsequently filed a complaint at the Ganeshpuri police station against unidentified assailants.

During investigation, police analysed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and traced the registration number of the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, which led them to three accused who lived in Vilangi village in Palghar district – Rakesh Bhagwan Patil, 35, Premjit Madhukar Gharat, 35, and Dakshat Bhanukant Bhoir, 24.

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{{^usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that the victim’s younger brother, Naresh Patil, was their friend and he had hired them to kill his elder brother over a family dispute,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime and revealed that the victim’s younger brother, Naresh Patil, was their friend and he had hired them to kill his elder brother over a family dispute,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police then arrested Naresh Patil, who works as a security officer in Vasai, as the alleged main conspirator. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then arrested Naresh Patil, who works as a security officer in Vasai, as the alleged main conspirator. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “During interrogation, Naresh Patil said he had been involved in a dispute with his brother for the past several years over agricultural land and their ancestral house. He confessed that he had conspired to kill his brother to gain complete control over the property,” the officer quoted earlier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During interrogation, Naresh Patil said he had been involved in a dispute with his brother for the past several years over agricultural land and their ancestral house. He confessed that he had conspired to kill his brother to gain complete control over the property,” the officer quoted earlier said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both brothers have one daughter each, the officer noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both brothers have one daughter each, the officer noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior inspector Kamlesh Bachchav said Thane’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anmol Mittal and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rahul Jhalte had visited the crime spot soon after the murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior inspector Kamlesh Bachchav said Thane’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anmol Mittal and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rahul Jhalte had visited the crime spot soon after the murder. {{/usCountry}}

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“Several teams were formed to solve the crime and the accused were traced via technical analysis of footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras,” Bachchav said. “They were arrested and produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for 10 days.”

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