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Brother who lodged complaint held for killing ambulance driver

All four accused have confessed to the crime and they have been remanded in police custody for 10 days

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Kaptan Mali
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Thane: The Ganeshpuri police have arrested the younger brother of a murder victim and three others for allegedly conspiring and executing the murder of ambulance driver Paresh Patil last Tuesday. All four accused have confessed to the crime and they have been remanded in police custody for 10 days, senior police inspector at Ganeshpuri police station Kamlesh Bachchav told Hindustan Times.

(Shutterstock)

According to the police, Paresh Patil, 40, worked with the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation and resided in the Shedgaon area of Bhiwandi. He was murdered with a sharp weapon at Shedgaon Phata on the Vasind-Anjur Road on Tuesday, between 8:45pm and 9pm, while he was on his way to work on his motorcycle. His brother Naresh Patil, 37, subsequently filed a complaint at the Ganeshpuri police station against unidentified assailants.

During investigation, police analysed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and traced the registration number of the vehicle allegedly used in the crime, which led them to three accused who lived in Vilangi village in Palghar district – Rakesh Bhagwan Patil, 35, Premjit Madhukar Gharat, 35, and Dakshat Bhanukant Bhoir, 24.

“Several teams were formed to solve the crime and the accused were traced via technical analysis of footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras,” Bachchav said. “They were arrested and produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for 10 days.”

 
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