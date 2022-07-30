BS Kosyari, the Governor often in the eye of storm

Mumbai: B S Koshyari has courted many controversies since assuming charge as the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019. Right from losing his temper during the swearing-in ceremony of MVA ministers to taunting then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over secularism and passing controversial remarks on social reformer couple Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule, Koshyari’s statements have often evoked strong reactions from opposition parties and various quarters. Besides, the opposition parties have often accused him of being blatantly partial to the BJP.

After he took over as Governor in September 2019, Koshyari first drew criticism over early morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in November 2019. As the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was preparing to form government following the Sena’s decision to part ways with the BJP, Fadnavis along with Ajit Pawar-led breakaway NCP faction formed the government.

Koshyari acted quickly by lifting the President’s rule and administering oath in an early morning hush-hush ceremony at Raj Bhavan. The government lasted less than three days as Ajit’s rebellion failed.

Koshyari made news again during the oath-taking ceremony of MVA ministers in the same month after he lost his cool when ministers deviated from protocol by adding their own words to the written oath. He even made Congress minister K C Padvi take oath again, an indication of things that followed later.

The two-and-half-year-long tenure of the Uddhav Thackeray government saw several instances of friction between Koshyari and the MVA leaders. The governor angered ruling Sena as he gave a patient ear to actress Kangana Ranaut who had publicly criticized the Thackeray government and said she felt insecure in Mumbai.

The Covid-induced lockdown saw Koshyari writing to Thackeray expressing unhappiness over closure of temples even as bars and other commercial establishments were opened. More than his demand to open temples, his jibe at Thackeray asking if he had become secular kicked up a controversy.

The bitter tussle also saw an episode where he was denied permission by chief minister’s office in February 2019 to board state-owned aircraft to travel to Mussoorie for a function. Koshyari had to deboard the plane and take a commercial flight.

The political tussle between the Governor and MVA grew bitter as he refused to allow byelection of the legislative council for Thackeray to became member of the legislature which he was required to do within six months after taking oath.

Thackeray had to then approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi following which Election Commission paved the way for election to vacant seats of the legislative council. Koshyari drew flak from the MVA for not nominating 12 members to the upper house of state legislature even a year after the MVA government sent the names to him.

Outside politics, his remarks about Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji and Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule evoked sharp criticism. In case of Shivaji, he said that the Maratha king would not have become what he was without his guru, Samarth Ramdas, a claim strongly objected by the Maratha community outfits, which have on multiple occasions questioned the theory about Ramdas being the guiding force behind Shivaji. Koshyari’s remarks about Phule couple and their marriage at an early age also drew criticism from across the quarters.

While the previous controversies died down on their own, the current one could have political repercussions because it touches the raw nerve. It comes at a time when Uddhav Thackeray is trying hard to revive his party that is in poor shape after vertical split. The Marathi manoos and Mumbai issue has always been Sena’s favourite subject and Koshyari has offered it to them at a crucial time.

The three opposition parties have not upped the ante against Koshyari demanding his recall. As of now, the BJP has distanced itself from his remarks but if the controversy rages on, the BJP led government at the Cente may have to look at ways to put an end to it. Would that mean, ending Koshyari’s tenure at Mumbai’s Raj Bhavan?

