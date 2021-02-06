Budget: Mumbai may not get respite from flooding at 97 spots

During this year’s monsoon, 97 flood-prone spots are likely to remain in the city, while 118 will be tackled before the season begins, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget for 2021. Of the 97 spots that are expected to remain, BMC plans to tackle 40 before 2022’s monsoon and 44 are not on civic-owned areas, but on government or private-owned property. The latter will be tackled in coordination with the owners.

According to BMC’s budget 2021, the total number of waterlogging spots in the city has increased to 386 this year. HT had reported in June 2020 that waterlogging spots had increased to 336 during last year’s monsoon, compared to 273 spots in the monsoon of 2019. Last February, BMC had listed 273 flood-prone spots while presenting the budget and the then civic chief Praveen Pardeshi had said work on 69 spots was pending.

“Micro planning of every flooding spot is carried out and various works have been completed to tackle 171 number of flooding spots. Remedial works to tackle 118 number of flooding spots are taken in hand and the same are expected to be completed before onset of monsoon 2021,” said BMC’s budget 2021.

BMC also plans to install mini pumping stations at JK Chemical nullah at Sion; Kharu creek nullah in Bandra (East); and Mallet Bunder in Ferry Wharf. With these, gate pumps will be provided at outfalls to eliminate tidal effect on the stormwater drain network. A senior civic official said, “This will bring relief to waterlogging in low-lying areas where it is seen when high tide comes at a time of very heavy rainfall. In Mumbai, there is space constraint. The gate pumps can be put inside the nullah and will not need additional space.”

In this way, BMC aims to eliminate land acquisition and the need to cut mangroves for pumping stations.