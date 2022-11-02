Builder with fetish for guns goes too far, arrested

Thane: A 51-year-old Dombivili-based builder’s foolhardiness has earned him police custody.

Surendra Patil, a resident of Thakurli, was in the habit of making videos of himself wielding a gun in his own neighbourhood. He recently went a step further and filmed the dare-devil act by picking up a police inspector’s gun from his cabin at the Manpada police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Patil was summoned to the station in connection with a case he had filed earlier. In the PI’s absence he, accompanied by his friends, entered the cabin and asked them to click his video with the gun, seated in the officer’s chair with the Maharashtra Police logo behind.

He posted the video on Twitter and Instagram two days ago. The post went viral in no time and reached the Thane police Twitter handle. In a separate video posted soon after, he is seen dancing with his friends and waving a gun in the air.

An officer from Manpada police station, in Dombivli, said, “The accused is a complainant in a case of cheating, which also comes under the superstition act. The court had ordered the accused in that case to return the recovered amount to the complainant. Patil was called by assistant police inspector Shreekrushna Gore, and made to sit in his cabin to receive the money.” Gore said, finding the cabin empty, Patil clicked the videos and posted them along with the video of him dancing with a gun. “We immediately arrested him under IPC sections 336 (committing a rash act or negligently endangering human life or the personal safety of others) 170, 500 and the arms act too,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused was produced in the court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till November 4. His car and gun have been seized.