...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bullet train project: First tunnel boring machine cutterhead lowered at Mumbai's Vikhroli

Bullet train project: First tunnel boring machine cutterhead lowered at Mumbai's Vikhroli

Published on: May 17, 2026 09:06 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited on Sunday said the first Tunnel Boring Machine cutterhead has been lowered at Vikhroli in Mumbai's eastern suburbs for the construction of a tunnel as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

Bullet train project: First tunnel boring machine cutterhead lowered at Mumbai's Vikhroli

The 13.6-metre diameter cutterhead, weighing 350 tonnes, which was lowered on Sunday, marks the final stage in the primary assembly of the TBM's main shield for the high-speed rail corridor project, an NHSRCL release said.

Two TBMs, each weighing more than 3,000 tonnes, are being assembled for the construction of a 16-km section of the 21-km-long Mumbai tunnel. The stretch includes a 7-km undersea tunnel beneath Thane Creek, which will be India's first undersea rail tunnel, the release added.

"The TBMs are the largest machines deployed so far for rail tunnel construction in the country. The cutterhead has been designed to excavate a single tunnel large enough to accommodate both the up and down lines of the bullet train corridor. The 350-tonne component arrived at the site in five separate shipments and was assembled using around 1,600 kg of high-precision welding," the NHSRCL said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
nhsrcl mumbai mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Bullet train project: First tunnel boring machine cutterhead lowered at Mumbai's Vikhroli
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.