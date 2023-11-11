Burst firecrackers between 8 and 10pm: BMC’s appeal to Mumbaities

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public appeal, aligning with the Bombay High Court’s directives, urging residents to burst firecrackers strictly between 8pm and 10pm during Diwali.

The civic body underscored the health risks posed by polluted air, particularly to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory illnesses. (File) (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s initiative to implement pollution control measures. Emphasising a collective effort, the BMC highlighted the importance of a people’s movement for the success of pollution control.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Chahal encouraged residents to choose eco-friendly firecrackers to minimise air and noise pollution. The BMC emphasised measures taken to reduce dust, a significant pollution contributor. The civic body underscored the health risks posed by polluted air, particularly to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory illnesses.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON