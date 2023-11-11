Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Burst firecrackers between 8 and 10pm: BMC’s appeal to Mumbaities

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 11, 2023 03:18 AM IST

Mumbai's BMC urged residents to burst firecrackers only between 8pm and 10pm during Diwali, as part of pollution control measures.

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public appeal, aligning with the Bombay High Court’s directives, urging residents to burst firecrackers strictly between 8pm and 10pm during Diwali.

The civic body underscored the health risks posed by polluted air, particularly to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory illnesses. (File) (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

The move is part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s initiative to implement pollution control measures. Emphasising a collective effort, the BMC highlighted the importance of a people’s movement for the success of pollution control.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Iqbal Chahal encouraged residents to choose eco-friendly firecrackers to minimise air and noise pollution. The BMC emphasised measures taken to reduce dust, a significant pollution contributor. The civic body underscored the health risks posed by polluted air, particularly to children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and individuals with respiratory illnesses.

