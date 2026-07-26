MUMBAI: A businessman narrowly escaped death after two unidentified men attacked him outside his factory in Vasai East on Saturday. Police said one of the assailants fired at him from point-blank range, but the bullet missed. The attacker allegedly tried to fire again, but the firearm malfunctioned, following which he struck the businessman on the head with the butt of the weapon before fleeing.

Businessman survives point-blank firing in Vasai East

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The injured businessman, identified as Mohan Singh Parmar, owns a unit at Diamond Industrial Estate that manufactures aluminium foils used in the packaging of tablets and capsules. The attack took place as Parmar stepped out of his factory and was walking towards his car to leave for home.

“One person called out to him by name. When Parmar turned towards him, the accused approached him and fired a shot from point-blank range,” said Sanjay Shintre, deputy commissioner of police.

“It is not yet clear how the bullet missed him despite being fired from such close range. When the assailant attempted to fire again, the firearm got locked,” Shintre said. He added that the accused then assaulted Parmar with the butt of the weapon before fleeing on a two-wheeler with an accomplice who was waiting nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} Parmar was rushed to a hospital in Nalasopara, where he is undergoing treatment for head injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parmar was rushed to a hospital in Nalasopara, where he is undergoing treatment for head injuries. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the two unidentified assailants. The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have formed multiple teams to trace the accused and establish the motive behind the attack.

“We are examining CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses to identify the accused,” Shintre said. “We are also questioning the injured businessman to ascertain whether he had any dispute with anyone that could have led to the attack,” he added.