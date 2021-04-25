Businessman's vanity vans help police, healthcare workers amid Covid-19 curbs

In an effort to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai-based businessman Ketan Rawal has provided his vanity vans to the Mumbai police free of cost in order to facilitate the personnel serving amid the partial COVID-19 lockdown in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Ketan Rawal said, "I am providing these vanity vans to the police personnel so that they can take rest, eat food and use the washroom while on duty."

"These vanity vans are equipped with a bed, washroom, dressing table, and AC, similar to a bedroom," he added.

Elaborating on how he is helping the health care workers, Rawal said, "I have also provided three vanity vans, which have three rooms each, to the COVID-19 care centres for doctors and nurses who have been working for 24 hours."

"The vans are sanitised once every day in the morning," he added.

Rawal further said that he is ready to provide his vanity vans to hospitals as well. "I am also ready to provide my vans to hospitals to save peoples' lives provided COVID-infected patients get required treatment," he added.

Currently, he has provided 12 out of the 50 vans he owns to the police and health care workers.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 5,888 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths and 8,549 on Saturday. The case tally in the city stands at 6,22,109.