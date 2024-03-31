Cab driver arrested for raping 15-year-old girl

Mumbai: The police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old cab driver for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on Thursday night in Dadar under the pretext of giving her a city tour ‘Mumbai Darshan.’ The accused, Mohammad Jalil Khaleel, was arrested in Wadala, and will be produced in court on Sunday, said police sources. HT Image

According to the police, the girl’s family had gone to their native place, and she was staying with her neighbours. The incident occurred on Thursday night around 2pm, when the minor stepped out of her house alone without informing anyone.

“The girl’s neighbours are also their relatives, so her mother had left her at their residence. She stepped out without telling anyone anything, and that’s when the cab driver saw her and picked her up,” said an officer from Dadar police station.

“He chatted with the girl and lured her into that he would show her to Mumbai on the pretext of ‘Mumbai Darshan’ and asked her to board the cab. Later after roaming for a while, he took the cab towards an isolated spot at Dadar parked the cab and raped her,” said the officer.

After the incident, the girl reached home and told her family about the incident. They took her to the Dadar police station and registered an FIR.

The police traced the accused through various technical methods like CCTV cameras and his mobile number and arrested him from Wadala, said an officer adding that the 15-year-old girl is mentally unstable.

“We immediately registered an offence under IPC section 376 punishment for sexual assault and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO). The girl told us that the accused had given her a chit with his mobile number. He thought that the girl would call him again,” said the police officer.