Mumbai: For six long years, a 29-year-old tailoring assistant from Dharavi endured relentless pelvic pain, heavy periods, and the quiet heartbreak of not being able to become a mother. Cama offers hope for women battling infertility, endometriosis

The Dharavi resident’s symptoms were typical of Endometriosis – a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing inflammation, scarring and infertility. But private hospitals quoted over ₹1 lakh for laparoscopy, a minimally invasive surgical procedure using which doctors could examine the insides of her abdomen and remove any lesions.

“We simply couldn’t afford it,” said the tailoring assistant. “Then a neighbour, who was being treated at Cama hospital, told me about their free laparoscopy services. That changed everything.”

In November 2024, the Dharavi resident underwent laparoscopic surgery free of cost at the state-run Cama and Albless Hospital. A few months later, she conceived naturally.

Addressing a gap

Like the Dharavi resident, at least 15 women from low-income backgrounds visit the outpatient department at Cama and Albless Hospital every month with similar complaints – persistent pelvic pain, irregular bleeding, and unexplained infertility.

“For many of these women, Cama Hospital is their only chance at relief, motherhood, and a better quality of life,” Dr Tushar, medical superintendent at the hospital and a well-known gynaecologist and obstetrician, told Hindustan Times.

Cama and Albless Hospital has been providing free laparoscopic services for over five years now. Though laparoscopic services are offered in other government hospitals in the city as well, the focus in Cama, a maternity hospital, is on treatment of Endometriosis. The Cama model is also unique because it offers both diagnosis and treatment in a single session, with most patients being discharged in 2-3 days.

“On average, we treat around 200 patients each year, most of whom are battling infertility,” said Dr Tushar, who has co-authored a study examining the transformative impact of free laparoscopic services offered at the hospital.

The study, published recently in the International Journal of Science and Research, was conducted between October 2022 and October 2024. It evaluated 50 women aged 18-41 years who complained of chronic pelvic pain, menstrual irregularities, or infertility. Most were married, while 42% were in the 26–30 years age group – a category that showed the highest prevalence of infertility, followed by chronic pain and menstrual complaints.

Laparoscopy confirmed endometriosis in all 50 patients. Nearly half were diagnosed with severe (stage IV) disease, while another 42% had moderate-stage endometriosis. Chronic pelvic pain was the most common symptom (86%), followed by infertility (74%) and menstrual disturbances (72%). Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia) was also reported in 30% of cases.

Among the 50 patients, 80% were surgically treated on the spot, avoiding costly repeat procedures. A majority of them underwent cyst aspiration or cystectomy (removal of part of the urinary bladder), followed by adhesiolysis (removal of scar tissue between organs), and fulguration (destruction using electrical current) of lesions. Most patients were discharged within three days of the procedure.

“Endometriosis is one of the most underdiagnosed causes of infertility and pain. Our interventions, documented in the study, prove laparoscopy’s value—not only for diagnosis but for immediate, effective treatment,” said Dr Tushar.