Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Canada extends ban on flights from India till September 21
mumbai news

Canada extends ban on flights from India till September 21

Students flying to Canada for studies were disappointed as the Canadian government on Monday (Canada time) extended flight ban till September 21. The ban was earlier valid till August 21.
By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Travel fare for students heading to UK or US is not as high as Canada. (FILE)

Students flying to Canada for studies were disappointed as the Canadian government on Monday (Canada time) extended flight ban till September 21. The ban was earlier valid till August 21.

Indians wishing to fly abroad have been facing hurdles with several European and Western countries imposing a ban on flights originating from India. During the second wave of Covid-19, the country saw a rapid spread of the virus, leading to several countries deciding on flight bans.

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country’s enduring struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said. “Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT,” the department said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

Rahul Singh, a Kandivali resident whose son has to fly to Toronto to complete his final year in Bachelor of Computer Science from Rayson University, said, “My son came to India due to the pandemic. He has to go back for his final year. However, we are struggling to find a way out to send him back. With this extension of ban, things will be more difficult as we don’t have more options and travelling by Mexico is costing nothing less than . 2.25 lakh. The government needs to help students and save their educational year.”

Jay Bhatia, managing director of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said the number of flights and seat capacity is limited due to the ban on commercial flight operation restrictions by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), hence prices are high. “Further this is due to the increase in demand and less supply,” said Bhatia.

Travel fare for students heading to UK or US is not as high as Canada. For instance, Mumbai to London one-way economy fare for direct flight on Virgin Atlantic for August end is around 1.19 lakh. “If we buy a ticket for December third week and return, economy class airfare is 124,000. Mumbai to New York one-way economy fares on Virgin Atlantic for August is around 83,000, and return in December third week, return economy class fare is 88,000,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP