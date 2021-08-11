Canada extends ban on flights from India till September 21

Students flying to Canada for studies were disappointed as the Canadian government on Monday (Canada time) extended flight ban till September 21. The ban was earlier valid till August 21.

Indians wishing to fly abroad have been facing hurdles with several European and Western countries imposing a ban on flights originating from India. During the second wave of Covid-19, the country saw a rapid spread of the virus, leading to several countries deciding on flight bans.

Canada has extended its ban on direct passenger flights from India until September 21 amid the South Asian country’s enduring struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19 within its borders, Transport Canada said. “Based on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada is extending the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that restricts all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India until September 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT,” the department said in a statement.

The ban was first imposed on April 22 and has already been rolled over several times. It is the fifth time the ban has been extended.

Rahul Singh, a Kandivali resident whose son has to fly to Toronto to complete his final year in Bachelor of Computer Science from Rayson University, said, “My son came to India due to the pandemic. He has to go back for his final year. However, we are struggling to find a way out to send him back. With this extension of ban, things will be more difficult as we don’t have more options and travelling by Mexico is costing nothing less than ₹. 2.25 lakh. The government needs to help students and save their educational year.”

Jay Bhatia, managing director of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), said the number of flights and seat capacity is limited due to the ban on commercial flight operation restrictions by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA), hence prices are high. “Further this is due to the increase in demand and less supply,” said Bhatia.

Travel fare for students heading to UK or US is not as high as Canada. For instance, Mumbai to London one-way economy fare for direct flight on Virgin Atlantic for August end is around ₹1.19 lakh. “If we buy a ticket for December third week and return, economy class airfare is ₹124,000. Mumbai to New York one-way economy fares on Virgin Atlantic for August is around ₹83,000, and return in December third week, return economy class fare is ₹88,000,” he said.