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Carpooling, public transport day, use of stairs: MMRDA issues 15-point austerity circular

The circular will come into effect on Monday and apply to around 1,300 employees of the MMRDA, besides its contractual staff, project consultants and other personnel

Published on: May 18, 2026 06:00 am IST
By Shashank Rao
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Mumbai: Following Prime Minister Narednra Modi’s appeal to citizens for austerity in light of the ongoing war in west Asia, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has asked all its employees, contractual staff, project consultants and personnel at worksites to follow a 15-point circular aimed at conserving fuel and curbing electricity consumption.

Carpooling, public transport day, use of stairs: MMRDA issues 15-point austerity circular

The circular, issued on Saturday by Deputy Metropolitan Commissioner Ajinkya Padvel with the approval of Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, delineates a host of austerity measures such as taking public transport to work once a week and carpooling on other days, opening up windows for better ventilation, and switching off ACs in empty cabins. It will come into effect on Monday and apply to around 1,300 employees of the MMRDA, besides its contractual staff, project consultants and other personnel.

According to the circular, which HT has accessed, “Officers should travel together in the same vehicle while coming to and going from the office as well as for coordination meetings between departments. Carpooling should be encouraged and all employees should try to observe at least one day every month as ‘Public Transport Day’.”

The planning authority is also phasing out paper consumption aggressively. Large printed folders traditionally prepared for high-level briefings have been replaced by digital presentations, and directions have been issued to move internal approvals, drafts, and inter-departmental memos exclusively through digital channels, with essential physical printing limited to double-sided sheets, sources said.

 
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