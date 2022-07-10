Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cash, jewelry dumped outside BJP leader's house in Mumbai. Probe on | Video

The incident has put the authorities on alert mode as they fear that instead of these articles, something that could cause potential harm could also have been dropped, creating a problem with the law and order situation in the city.
In a bizarre incident that reportedly took place in the early of the Sunday morning, police officials in Mumbai found a bag - containing articles like - cash, coins, idol of god and jewelry - outside the house of BJP leader Prasad Lad.

Lad is one of the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council who were sworn-in on Friday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, three to four plastic bags filled with coins can be seen lying on the ground. A stack of notes can also be seen in the video. Apart from this, the clip shows some utensils, a gold-coloured idol of Hindu god Ganesha intact in a plastic box, a pot full of bangles and several other items. A stack of jewelry, presumably containing a necklace, bangle and earrings can also be seen lying on a crumpled pink paper.

Explaining the details of the incident, officials told ANI that all these items were dropped by a man outside the Lad's house at around 5:30am.

When the cops confronted the man, he fled the spot. The incident has put the authorities on alert mode as they fear that instead of these articles, something that could cause potential harm could also have been dropped, creating a problem with the law and order situation in the city. “Police saw a suspicious man passing by my house at 5.30-6 am. When they approached him, he fled, and left the bag. Tomorrow it could be something lethal,” an official was quoted as saying.

The motive of the act and the identity of the accused is yet to be established and an investigation in the matter is currently underway as per the officials. As per the reports, Prasad Lad’s house is currently under tight security.

