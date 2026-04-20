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Caste certificate row: AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh and her father deny irregularities

Caste certificate row: AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh and her father deny irregularities

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 09:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh's father, Yunus Shaikh, against whom the Thane tehsildar has sought a criminal case over "fake" caste certificate, on Monday claimed their documents are genuine.

Caste certificate row: AIMIM corporator Sahar Shaikh and her father deny irregularities

The Thane Tehsildar's office recently recommended registration of a criminal case against Yunus Sheikh, father of Mumbra corporator Sahar Sheikh, for allegedly using a fake caste certificate and obtaining a caste certificate for his daughter on its basis.

The recommendation followed an inquiry by tehsildar Umesh Patil into a complaint filed by Siddiqui Farha Shabab Ahmed, the losing rival candidate of NCP, who challenged the validity of Sahar's caste certificate after the Thane Municipal Corporation polls. Ahmed lost to Sahar in Mumbra in Thane, where civic polls were held in January.

Addressing a press conference, the father-daughter duo alleged that the report submitted by the tehsildar to senior authorities was "one-sided" and demanded action against him.

Local officials cannot be contacted for reaction.

Sahar Shaikh highlighted the impact of "adverse publicity and trolling" on social media, warning that such campaigns could lead to untoward incidents and should be curbed.

Meanwhile, Sahar Shaikh told the media that she was comfortable in speaking in Hindi, and if she shifts to Marathi, there would be a mistake that could trigger a controversy.

"We are Indian Muslims and will remain so and love our country," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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