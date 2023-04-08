Caught on camera: Whacks and blows galore in evening Mumbai bar brawl

A fight broke out between the staff of Mumbai's Dahisar bar and a few customers on Friday evening. The incident was captured on video and has been widely shared on social media. Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

In the video, a group can be seen fighting outside the bar. (source:Twitter/@MumbaiPressNews)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, a group can be seen fighting outside the bar. The footage shows individuals were slapping and punching each other, and a man can be seen wielding a chair to hit another person.

Passersby looked on as the brawl unfolded, involving a sizable group of people.

In the aftermath, seven bar staff members and three customers have been arrested, and the police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident, it was reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail