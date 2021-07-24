CBI arrests CSMT station director, aide in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested the station director (Indian Railway Traffic Services Officer) of Central Railway (CR) and another official at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharashtra Terminus (CSMT) in a bribery case.

According to CBI, the accused, GS Joshi, was booked in a bribery case after a private contractor alleged the accused had demanded ₹10,000 as bribe to allow him to operate his contract without any problems.

Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and caught one Mr Babu while accepting the bribe amount from the contractor. Babu accepted the bribe on Joshi’s instructions, CBI said in a statement.

“There is a development in this case. We are co-operating with the investigating team. A detailed investigation report is awaited,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Earlier, CBI had arrested the senior divisional mechanical engineer of the Central Railway in Nagpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.