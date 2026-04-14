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CBI books 3, including CGST official, in 15 lakh bribery case

The CGST superintendent, M Sharma, was booked by the CBI on Friday, along with the firm owner and another person, after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had accepted the bribe in August last year

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent for demanding and accepting a bribe of 15 lakh from a private firm owner in lieu of diluting a departmental probe against the firm. The CGST superintendent, M Sharma, was booked by the CBI on Friday, along with the firm owner and another person, after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had accepted the bribe in August last year, officers familiar with the matter said.

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The CBI case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal conspiracy, taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by exercising personal influence and paying bribe to any public servant. The case was registered by the agency’s Mumbai unit following a reference from the Directorate General of Vigilance, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, West Zonal Unit dated December 12, 2025. The vigilance’s reference included a complaint by a Thane resident who alleged that Sharma, while working with the Thane Rural Commissionerate, had accepted a bribe of 15 lakh from the firm owner, U Kalshetty, through a person identified as K. The complainant provided an audio clip and a video clip to buttress his allegations. He also alleged that a deep-rooted network of corruption and black-money generation was operational within the jurisdiction of the CGST Thane Rural Division, involving contractors who were awarded municipal tenders in Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Ulhasnagar.

 
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