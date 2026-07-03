CBI books senior Defence Estates Service officer in 5.72 crore disproportionate assets case

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a senior officer of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) for allegedly amassing assets worth ₹5.72 crore that were disproportionate to his known sources of income during his service between 2014 and 2024.

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The Indian Defence Estates Service is an elite Group ‘A’ Central Civil Service under the Government of India. Operating under the Ministry of Defence, these officers manage vast amounts of military land (over 1.7 million acres) and administer the civil affairs of the country’s Cantonment Boards.

The officer, A Kumar, allegedly amassed the wealth while serving as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cantonment Board in Deolali, Nashik, CBI officials said. Kumar was already under the agency’s scanner in a separate misconduct case registered against him in 2024.

Acting on a June 4 complaint filed by a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the CBI’s Mumbai anti-corruption branch, which investigated the earlier case, the agency’s Pune unit registered a fresh FIR on June 30 under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Besides Kumar, his wife, S Kumari, and mother, N Devi, have also been booked for alleged abetment.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Kumar allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and intentionally enriched himself by ₹5.72 crore during the check period from January 1, 2014, to June 13, 2024. Investigators alleged that the assets were around 113% higher than his known income during the period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Kumar allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and intentionally enriched himself by ₹5.72 crore during the check period from January 1, 2014, to June 13, 2024. Investigators alleged that the assets were around 113% higher than his known income during the period. {{/usCountry}}

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The disproportionate assets case stems from an earlier CBI investigation launched in 2024 following a complaint by a Defence Ministry vigilance official. The complaint alleged that in 2021, six plots of land worth around ₹54 lakh were purchased in the names of Kumar’s parents in Nashik. The plots were part of a layout plan approved by Kumar before the transactions.

The ministry further alleged that Kumar’s parents later executed a special power of attorney in favour of his wife for the six properties. During the earlier probe, the CBI searched Kumar’s residences in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Jamui, Bihar, and seized several property-related documents.